GEORGIA (WRBL) — The National Arena League (NAL) announced today that the Columbus Lions franchise will be removed from the league.

This decision was brought to motion Monday, Dec. 19 at a Board of Directors call.

On Dec. 22, the NAL executed the decision. The removal of Columbus Lions from all NAL affiliation is effective immediately, says the league.

NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried wishes the Lions’ managing partner success.

“Josh Blair, managing partner of the Lions, has been updating me recently of their situation, and I know he worked hard to keep their playing hopes alive,” says Siegfried. “The League waited a long time with hopes of Columbus continuing in the NAL, but it is time to move on. We wish Josh and his partners all the success moving forward, and the door to our league will be open for the Lions should they come back in the future.”

The Columbus Lions were part of NAL since the beginning. Remaining NAL franchises will proceed to 2023.

The NAL says it will announce the updated 2023 regular season schedule soon.