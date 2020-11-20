 

Columbus State Athletics comes ‘home’ to WCUG

Starting on November 25th, Columbus State Athletics will have a new radio home.

On Thursday, the CSU Athletic Department and Department of Communications announced that CSU’s student-run radio station WCUG 88.5 FM will be the on-air home for Cougar Athletics starting with the Men’s Basketball game against Georgia next Wednesday.

Chattahoochee Valley and CSU Hall of Famer Scott Miller will make the transition with the broadcasts, starting his 45th season as the “Voice of the Cougars.” The unique partnership will also allow industry veterans like Miller to work hand in hand with students.

At some point, it’s going to be…you’re going to hear these guys on the air with me. Whether it’s at the arena, at the ball park or here in the studio. We may, for instance, may throw it back to Matt or Lewis, whoever is back here, to do a Peach Belt conference update scoreboard, basketball scoreboard update, to make it a complete broadcast and give them more opportunities.

Scott Miller, Hall of Fame broadcaster

The new partnership also expands the reach of Cougar Athletics. With the move to WCUG, fans from LaGrange all the way to the to the Georgia/Florida state line.

