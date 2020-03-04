Cottonmouths Eye 1st State Championship

The Columbus Cottonmouths are still chasing championships. This version of the snakes is a squad made up local high school players from East Alabama and West Georgia. This team competes in the Georgia Student Hockey League, and so far this season the Cottonmouths are undefeated. Now they are just two games away from winning the team’s first ever GSHL State Championship.

“This season has been super rad. It’s been so much fun. It’s my last year, it’s been heartfelt but also glad. I’m ready to move on and I’m sad to leave. It would everything to win a championship. It would be amazing,” said senior Kris Napier.

The icing on the cake for a lot of these young players that grew up watching hockey in the Fountain City, would be winning the title with “Cottonmouths” on their jersey.

“I grew up Cottonmouths, Cottonmouths, Cottonmouths. That’s just how I was,” said Napier.

These Cottonmouths have an incredible goalie between the pipes as well. Sophomore Paige Miller was named the GSHL Goalie of the year after filling in for the original starting goalie late this season. Columbus will play in the 4th round of the playoffs Wednesday evening in Duluth, Georgia.