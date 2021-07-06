Croop will join Chatt-A-Hoots for a game

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots will welcome a special guest to their roster in their upcoming series against the Gwinnett Astros. Jay Croop, a member of the Ignite Cup Champion Columbus River Dragons, will trade his hockey stick for a baseball bat. This is part of the Hoots “Crossover Night” and in fact the baseball team will have jerseys that will wear jerseys inspired by the River Dragons as well.



Croop won’t be going on the diamond without any baseball experience. He did play some college baseball at Williston State in North Dakota. Croop says he’ll lean on that experience when he suits up for the Hoots.



“I talked with Coach Smith, and Scott Brand kind of brought it up to me. They said ‘Hey would you want to take an at-bat on hockey night?’ I played some baseball in college, but I only pitched. So batting is kind of new to me, but I’ve been working hard at batting practice and getting some cuts with the boys,” said Croop.



Croop will make his baseball debut on Friday night at 7:05 pm when the Hoots play the Gwinnett Astros at 7:05 pm Eastern.