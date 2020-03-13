CSU Softball reacts to NCAA cancellations

While basketball players and fans feel the hurt of the cancellations of the NCAA Tournament, players on the diamond will feel it as well. This afternoon, Columbus State softball completed a sweep of Peach Belt opponent USC Aiken.

However, the dream of bringing a softball national championship to Columbus is over. CSU Head coach Brad Huskinsson understood the public safety concern but there are a lot of questions left unanswered about the future of his players.

You’ve got to decide on a lot of things. The end of year meetings with kids. Which kids are coming back. Which kids are not coming back. Scholarship money if everyone gets another year of eligibility. You know we’ve already got some high school kids that have already signed. What happens with that money back and forth. The next 24 hours. We’ll all be meeting with our Athletic Director Todd (Reeser) and figure out where we go from all this. There’s a lot of unanswered questions. Columbus State Softball Head Coach Brad Huskinsson

