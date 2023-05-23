COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Director of Athletics at Columbus State University has announced his plans to leave the college.

Todd Reeser, an Illinois native, has spent nine years leading CSU’s athletics department. Reeser’s final day with Columbus State is set for June 30.

After he departs from CSU, Reeser will return to his home state where he’s taken on a leadership role at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale — the same college Reeser got his start as a athletics intern.

“We are thankful to Todd Reeser for his record of winning on the courts,” said Dr. John M. Fuchko III, Columbus State’s interim president. “And the fields of competition, supporting student-athlete excellence in the classroom, and striving to provide an overall exceptional experience for our student-athletes.”

While the university searches for a new director, Jay Sparks will assume the interim role.

You can read more about the change in leadership at CSU’s website.