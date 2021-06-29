Espinosa playing at an elite level

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have reached the double-bye week part of their schedule. Which means the won’t take the field until July 17th. It’s a much deserved break for Columbus who is now tied for 1st place with a 4-1 and overall record.



A big key to their success is the play of veteran quarterback Mason Espinosa. This season Espinosa has thrown for at least 5 touchdowns in every game this year. He’s led the Lions to a scoring average of just over 54 points per game. Now Columbus is tied for 1st place in the NAL with Albany.

Head coach Jason Gibson says that Espinosa’s play has been a key to the Lions success.



“He’s as good as there is. He’s a having a head coach on the field. He understands everything. He’s taken leadership of the team. He’s taken ownership of the team and dude he just wows you. He can make the throws. He sees it happening before it happens. When you’ve got that kind of leadership,” said Gibson.



The importance of a great quarterback can’t be understated in Indoor Football. Coach Gibson points to their rivals Jacksonville as an example.



“They struggled when their quarterback went down. All of a sudden they pick up a veteran quarterback and look what happens. They wind up and beat Albany. It’s quarterback driven league and we have one,” said Gibson.



The Lions won’t play until July 17th when they take on the Sharks in Jacksonville.