ESports thrives on the Plains

ESports competition has exploded in popularity over the last decade, and many universities now support teams. In just 3 years Auburn University’s ESports team has found success in a variety of competitions across the Southeast.
In the Battle for Bama tournament recently, that was moved online because of the pandemic, our Overwatch team won that tournament, which was really cool. This past year, our League of Legends team, which is one of the big ones, went to GameFest in Atlanta, which had 22 teams from all over the Southeast. And our team placed 2nd at that one.Hank Link, President, Auburn ESports Club
That success has also led to rapid expansion of the Auburn ESports team. The Tigers have teams for League of Legends, Rocket League, Overwatch and more.
It’s grown since we started it. We didn’t have all of these teams at the very beginning, we’ve added on teams over the years and gotten more players. So it’s definitely gotten bigger.Hank Link, President, Auburn ESports Club
And just like any other sport one of the keys to the team’s success is their camaraderie.
We’re all really close. We hang out in person a lot, we meet up at the school to do video reviews of our games and we go out to dinner after those video reviews.Hank Link, President, Auburn ESports Club