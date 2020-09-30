Fans Can Name The Columbus Baseball Team

Baseball will make a comeback to Columbus next year and they will play in Historic Golden Park. The Columbus baseball team still needs one thing, a name. In order to find the right name team officials are looking to the fans. Scott Brand and the Columbus Baseball team officials will host a name the team contest this week.

A grand prize winner will be named and they will receive the following grand prize package.

  • 4 season tickets to the inaugural season
  • 4 custom jerseys
  • 4 custom hats

To fill out a name click this following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRbehEx1F5UX7wPEqCSzJrGukiuG-MyNswymOAU_VH_Kf4Qw/viewform

