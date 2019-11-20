Former Auburn High AD Chuck Furlow passes away

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN – Sad news to report tonight from Auburn. Former Auburn High Athletic Director Chuck Furlow passed away at the age of 72.

Furlow was a native of Opelika and was a graduate of Opelika High and Auburn University. He had a career that spanned nearly 40 years, including stops at Beulah, Beauregard and two stops at Auburn High, where he spent the final 10 years of his academic career. Following retirement, he joined the radio crew for Auburn High football and was a co-host on “The Drive with Bill Cameron” on the ESPN radio affiliate in Auburn.

Our condolences go out to Furlow’s family, friends and the Auburn community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories