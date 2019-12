When you drive in to Buena Vista, the pride for the Marion County Eagles isn't hard to find. It's been a decade of excellence for eagle football, with a chance to bring home their 2nd state championship when they play Irwin County. Marion County is making their first state title game appearance since they won it all in 2013. They'll face an Irwin County team that is making their third straight championship game appearance.

Marion County fell one game short of this mark last year, but this year, the team wants to finish the job last year's team started. With the support of the school and the Buena Vista community, the Eagles look poised to finish off the decade with their 2nd state football championship.