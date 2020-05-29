GHSA Flag Football set for fall launch

October 12th will be the first time Girls Flag Football kick off in official GHSA contests. Last year, all of Columbus’ public schools participated in the “trial run” that included six other counties. The Columbus Lady Blue Devils came out on top, not only in the city, but the entire state. Heading into this fall, the rest of the state looks to build off the foundation Muscogee County helped build.

Girls Flag Football is probably one of the most exciting things to happen in the state of Georgia in a very long time. There are plenty of athletes out there that are capable of being successful in the sport, and there are plenty in our city, and I’m surprised that it took this long to get it this far. Christian Grier, Columbus Head Coach

When the season gets started, 155 teams in 3 divisions will start their quest to Georgia State Stadium for a shot at being the inaugural GHSA State Champions. Locally, Harris County will join the 8 teams from the Muscogee County School District to form Area 7 in Division 1. Coach Grier expects the competition level to be high.

Everybody’s gotten a year under their belt, everybody knows what to expect, everybody has seen each other play, so the competition is gonna rise. Christian Grier, Columbus Head Coach

The defending State Champs know they have a target on their back. Coach Grier aims to keep his team focused on the task at hand.