GHSA Softball Playoffs: 2nd Round Results

COLUMBUS, Ga – Harris County, Northside, LaGrange and Marion County all punched their tickets to the Elite 8 of the GHSA Softball Playoffs in their respective classifications on Wednesday. Here’s the final scores from teams in our area:

Class 5A: East Paulding at Harris County: Game 1: Harris County 10, East Paulding 2 | Game 2: Harris County 11, East Paulding 1 | Harris County wins series 2-0

Class 4A: Shaw at LaGrange: Game 1: LaGrange 8, Shaw 1 | Game 2: LaGrange 9, Shaw 0 | LaGrange wins series 2-0, Shaw eliminated

Class 4A: Flowery Branch at Northside: Game 1: Northside 4, Flowery Branch 2 | Game 2: Northside 12, Flowery Branch 2 | Northside wins series 2-0

Class 4A: Columbus at Central, Carroll: Game 1: Central, Carroll 6, Columbus 2 | Game 2: Central, Carroll 17, Columbus 2 | Central, Carroll wins series 2-0, Columbus eliminated

Class 1A Public: Hawkinsville at Marion County: Game 1: Marion County 7, Hawkinsville 2 | Game 2: Marion County 6, Hawkinsville 3 | Marion County wins series 2-0

Class 1A Public: GMC at Schley County: Postponed to Thursday at 4:30 – Doubleheader | Game 3 (if necessary) – Friday at 1:30

Class 1A Private: Brookstone at Eagles Landing Christian: Game 1: ELCA 7, Brookstone 0 | Game 2: ELCA 4, Brookstone 2 ELCA wins series 2-0, Brookstone eliminated

The GHSA Softball Championships start October 24th at South Commons in Columbus.