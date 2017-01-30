Glenwood basketball sweeps AISA 3A Region 1 titles

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Glenwood Gators won both the girls and boys AISA 3A Region 1 basketball championships on Saturday, January 28 at the region tournaments at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Both teams will be No. 1 seeds heading to the AISA Elite 8 state tournament in Montgomery, Alabama at the Multiplex facility later this week.

The girls team heads into the AISA state playoffs with a 24-1 record after beating Lee-Scott 51-41 in the region championship. Dajia Jones was named tournament MVP.

The Lady Gators will play the No. 4 seed from Region 2 at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2.

The Glenwood boys team topped Tuscaloosa Academy 49-43 to win the region championship. Glenwood’s Tripp Day was named tournament MVP.

The Gators will face the No. 4 seed from Region 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

You can find the complete tournament brackets here.