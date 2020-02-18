Harris County Girls Basketball peaking at the right time

The Lady Tigers of Harris County are on a roll entering the 2nd Round of the Georgia High School Association’s Class 5A Playoffs. After a slow start to the season that saw them go 3-5 midway through the month of December, they’ve gone 14-5 since. And in the postseason, the Lady Tigers have been unbeaten, running the table as a number three seed to win the Region 1-5A Tournament and winning their first round playoff game 61-46 over Fayette County.

We’ve just been preaching trust the process, compete with passion. Nobody expected us to be here, and everyday we’ve been coming in and giving our all. And we’ve been finishing on top.> Steffanie Ramsey, Harris County Girls Head Coach

The Lady Tigers will take the court in the 2nd Round against Carrollton this Wednesday at 5:30 at Harris County High School.