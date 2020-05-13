High School athletes finding ways to stay sharp during COVID-19

High school athletic seasons may be over, but for many, the grind never stops. Several area athletes have made their way to Impact Performance RX in Columbus, a training facility that is quickly gaining notoriety for the results that their training has shown on the field. Athletes from all walks of sport come to work with former Northside quarterback Jonathan Karastury, who serves as the facility’s Youth Director.

We train like athletes. So we got kids from all different ages, all different genders, we’ll break them up depending on groups of age. All genders work together. But a person that plays golf, baseball, football, soccer, it doesn’t matter. We’re all in together because we’re preaching athleticism. Jonathan Karastury, Impact Performance Youth Director

Players from various schools across the Columbus area come to Impact to work on their athleticism, with the hopes that it leads to increased performance on the field.

It’s helped me greatly, through all of the science and stuff that comes with moving your body in different ways, has really helped me with baseball and basketball for me. Cooper Stone, Columbus High Baseball and Basketball Player

It feels good because they all take the time if we’re messing up on something, they’ll come and correct us. They don’t let you hang out to dry. They really help you and want the best for every single person. Caden Shirah, Calvary Christian Baseball Player

With everything going on in our world right now, Karastury says that more than ever, it’s good just to get a workout in.