COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — While many people are enjoying the summer days on vacation, high school football teams are getting for the upcoming season with training camp. The practices are intense and when players practice with all their gear on, it can become dangerously hot for the players.

In Georgia, local football coaches follow strict guidelines provided by the GHSA. Those protocols include times for rest out of direct sunlight, and the amount of hydration breaks relative to the temperatures for practice. Teams will use a variety of measurements for heat, but all teams use the Wet Bulb Temperature. This measures the amount of stress on a person during exercise. It also takes into account, wind, humidity, and amount of solar radiation during that day.

Now preparing for the season is important, but safety is the number one priority for the Shaw coaching staff.

“It would be to our advantage to keep them safe first because if they’re not safe then they can’t perform at the highest peak. So, our job as coaches is to keep them at the optimum level. In order to perform at the optimum level, they have to be hydrated. They have to be healthy so that’s our number one concern. The biggest thing for us is to work together as a unit with our athletic trainer and be up on the newest technology and everything that we can do to assure the safety of our kids,” said Shaw Head Coach Johnny Garner.

The first Friday of the Georgia High School football season in Georgia is set for Aug. 18. The Shaw Raiders open up their season on the road against Marion County.