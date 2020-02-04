How to get your News 3 National Signing Day trading card

National Signing Day is coming up on February 5th, and WRBL News 3 wants to recognize our area signees in a special way. Sam Sachs and our News 3 Digital team is bringing back our Signing Day Trading Cards for all of our signees, but we need your help at home. Follow these easy steps to get us your picture:

Take your picture horizontally, not vertically. Be sure to leave some room in the picture above your head for proper cropping.

No “on the field” pictures please. It typically is harder to make the necessary edits to get the picture to fit the template.

Make sure your picture isn’t a screenshot. When making the edits to fit the template, quality will suffer.

Make sure your picture doesn’t have any watermarks on them. We don’t have the ability to edit those out. We need the original picture file.

When you send your picture, please include the following information: Name, Sport Played and College.

Send your pictures to news@wrbl.com.

For an example of how your picture should look when you send it to us, here’s the picture that was used for Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson’s card:

Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson

Be sure to tune in to News 3 all day Wednesday on air, online and on social media as we have team coverage of National Signing Day 2020 powered by Kinetic Credit Union and Zelmo’s Zip In. You’ll be able to find your trading card picture right here on wrbl.com.