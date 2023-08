COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This installment of “In The Trenches” reflects on the life and incredible legacy of former Shaw Athletic Director and head football coach Al Pellegrino.

Known as “Coach P” on campus, he was a dedicated teacher and coach for his student athletes. He loved Shaw High School but he also was so dedicated to his family.

We speak with the current team, and those who loved Coach P off the field about what he still means to Shaw and how his memory will live on.