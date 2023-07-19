Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For the second year in a row, WRBL News 3 is honored to bring you behind-the-scenes of a local high school football team as they prepare for the upcoming season. For this season of “In The Trenches” we’re profiling the new look Shaw High Raiders.

This season the Raiders are under the leadership of new head coach Johnny Garner. The Columbus native was an assistant head coach with the Carver Tigers the previous season. While he’s a new face on campus Coach Garner describes himself as the same guy with a new address. Coach Garner brings his signature intensity, passion and high standards with a new coaching staff that includes a Shaw graduate.

Click the video to see the Season 2 series premiere of “In The Trenches” with the Shaw Raiders as they get ready for the 2023 season.