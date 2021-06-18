Jack Patterson Joins Hoots Broadcast

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots hosted the Gainesville Braves Friday afternoon, and WRBL News 3 Sports had a direct hand in the game. Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson joined Zak DeBeaussaert in the play-by-play commentary booth. It was a return to Golden Park for Jack since he was a former intern with the Columbus Catfish. For the Fountain City native this was a special night at the ball park.

“Something that I never thought I would do but I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to do. That was so much fun. Zak DeBeaussaert is a pro’s pro. To help him out with the color commentary tonight and it was a lot of fun. The crowd is into it and they’re chanting supporting these guys. They’re having a blast. It’s what baseball is meant to be,” said Patterson.

The Chatt-A-Hoots will take on Gainesville at 1:05 pm Saturday afternoon at Golden Park.

