Jaylin Sellers commits to Ball State

Former Spencer Greenwave Jaylin Sellers announced his commitment to Ball State University on Saturday. Sellers played for the Greenwave for the last three seasons, but transferred to Carver-Montgomery during the offseason for his upcoming senior season. Spencer made two Elite 8 appearances and won last season’s Region 5-2A championship with Sellers on the team.
Sellers committed at his middle school, Rothschild Leadership Academy, where he says the coaches made a huge impact on his life. We congratulate Jaylin and wish him well in the future!

