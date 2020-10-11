Jaylin Sellers commits to Ball State

GREENVILLE, Ga (WRBL) - Greenville, Georgia is home to just over 800 people, but one 2020 NBA Finals player and potential NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope is a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. His mother continues to cheer for her son back in West Georgia.

“I would’ve have never thought it would get to a point where he would reach his dream and be where he wanted to be,” said Caldwell-Pope's mother, Rhonda Caldwell.