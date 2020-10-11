Former Spencer Greenwave Jaylin Sellers announced his commitment to Ball State University on Saturday. Sellers played for the Greenwave for the last three seasons, but transferred to Carver-Montgomery during the offseason for his upcoming senior season. Spencer made two Elite 8 appearances and won last season’s Region 5-2A championship with Sellers on the team.
Sellers committed at his middle school, Rothschild Leadership Academy, where he says the coaches made a huge impact on his life. We congratulate Jaylin and wish him well in the future!
Jaylin Sellers commits to Ball State
