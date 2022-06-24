SMITHS STATION, AL (WRBL) – Summer time means camp time for many kids in our area, and dozens of children ages 3-12 took part in the annual Smiths Station Youth Football Camp at the Smiths Station Sports Complex.

The camp started in 2014, and every year, area children get the opportunity to take part in non-contact drills to better their skills heading into the fall season. Not only does the camp give the kids an opportunity to get out and have fun, but the community also shows up as well.

It feels great because I came out here and moved to Smiths Station when I was about eight or nine, and I came out here and this is where I played at. And so, I mean, just seeing these younger kids like develop, this is pretty cool. Cohen Thomas