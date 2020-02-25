LaFayette Falls In AHSAA Final Four

Birmingham, Al – The LaFayette Bulldogs had a magical regular season. They defeated every single opponent on their schedule. Their undefeated streak carried them into the AHSAA Final Four. The veteran group need just one more win to get into the AHSAA Class 2A Title Game. However their epic 31-game winning streak was snapped.

The Bulldogs and Barbour County Jaguars were in a heavyweight fight in the Final Four match up, but the Jaguars edge out the Bulldogs 64-62 in Birmingham.

“It’s tough to lose like this with a group like this 11 seniors. These guys have worked extremely hard all year. You know wanting to get to this stage and what it was like to be successful here. Hopefully, this will drive them to be successful and to prepare themselves even better. It’s hard for them to work harder than they do right now. I’m really going to miss these guys,” said LaFayette Boys Head Coach Obadiah Threadgill.