LAWRENCEVILLE (WRBL) – It was the highly anticipated rematch a year in the making. LaGrange was looking to win the GHSA 4A State Championship from the team that beat them for it one year ago, North Oconee. In Game 1 however, it was all Titans, as North Oconee run-ruled the Grangers 11-1 in six innings. Game 2 was a different story, playing late into the evening before Cole Garner’s hotshot ground ball caused trouble for the shortstop, allowing Seth Stargell to score the winning run. With the 6-5 win, LaGrange forced a Game 3, to be played Saturday at noon at Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field, with the Class 4A Title on the line. News 3 will be there, and have all the action covered on News 3 Evening Edition and News 3 Nightwatch Saturday night.

You can watch highlights of Games 1 and 2 in the video player above.