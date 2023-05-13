LAGRANGE (WRBL) – Ever since the final pitch of the 2022 GHSA 4A State Championship series, the LaGrange Grangers have battled back to get another opportunity at the championship they came so close to winning. Saturday, they finished the journey back by sweeping Lovett to punch their ticket back to the Championship. They’ll face the team that defeated them for the title last May, North Oconee. The series will take place at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville starting on Friday. Catch the highlights of LaGrange’s series win in the video player above.