Lanett Marches Into AHSAA Championship Game

Birmingham, Alabama – The Lanett Panthers were back in the AHSAA Final Four, it’s their fourth appearance in this round in five year, and their season didn’t end on Monday. The Panthers punched their ticket the AHSAA Championship Game with a 70-61 win over Jacksonville Christian. Kintavious Dozier powered Lanett in their semi-final win with 21 points over Jacksonville Christian

“It feels great, especially to be part of an organization like this. I have a great coach, great teammates, great fan base. It’s very special to be here. I didn’t think I would have been here,” said Dozier.

Lanett started the 2019-20 season with an unimpressive 3-8 overall record. There’s more to the story than just those numbers. A lot of the Panthers basketball players were on the football team winning a Class A Title. Finally when those players turned into those football pads the Panthers couldn’t find opponents that would put them on the schedule. So the season ended up being a gauntlet filled with higher classification schools from Class 4A – Class 7A.

“We had a gauntlet of a schedule at the beginning of the season. At one point I think we were 1-6, or 2-6 or something. We still had faith in these young men. We knew what we had. We knew that if we made it to February then somebody would have to pay for all that we’ve gone through to get to this point,” said Lanett Boys Head Coach Richard Carter.