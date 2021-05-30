Lions Fans Come Together To Watch Season Opener

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions kicked off their 2021season Saturday evening on the road against the Albany Empire. Some Lions fans couldn’t make the trip on a last second notice, but several fans came together to watch their team at the Outskirts Bar and Grill.

Some fans said this watch party was special because the 2020 National Arena League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s great to get out and see your friends and all and come together. We’re one big family, and for one whole year we weren’t able to see each other. Just talk to each other over the phone. So it’s great to get out here and see this. You know it’s time for us to get back and play some football.” Terry Gore – Lions Season Ticket Executive

Third year wide receiver Deandre Brown couldn’t make the trip to Albany but he says having passionate fans is one reason he loves playing for the Lions.



“It’s always good to have fan support especially in a town like Columbus. This is my 3rd year here so since my first year they’ve always gave us support and love and we love playing for them and we love performing for them,” said Brown.

The Lions will host their first home game on June 4th against the Orlando Predators. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm at the Columbus Civic Center.