Little League Baseball Rolls On In Columbus

While many sports have canceled their seasons but Little League Baseball in Columbus are still being played. Games at the Northside Little League and American Little League are still playing their regular seasons. Officials say they have put out guidelines to parents, coaches and players to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at games.



Coaches said since the 2020 Little League World Series was cancelled this unique season could be the last time some players will play little league baseball. So it was important for them and their families to at least play this season.



“Number one it’s just good to be at the ball field. To hear the kids to even hear the parents screaming and hollering it’s just really cool. We’ve got 40 something 12-year olds this year and it’s their last Little League experience. So for them to get to come out here and do this it’s a little therapy like you said it’s good for us,” said Northside Little League President Will Thompson.