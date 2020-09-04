No Panic For Central Red Devils

The Central Red Devils are off to a very slow start. Central has lost the first two games of their season which hasn’t happened since the 2006 season. Some fans maybe upset about this start but Head Coach Nix says his team is looking at the bigger picture.

“I don’t know what the outside world does. I have no idea and I don’t really care. I know within these walls there is not any panic. There’s a sense of urgency and determination. You know going into this season our goal is not to be 2-0. It’s to win a State Championship,” said Coach Nix.

There are some growing pains as the players adjust to Patrick Nix’s system. However, the Red Devils have lost their two games against Hoover and Eufaula by a combined 12 points. The players aren’t panicking but focused and determined to get their program back on the right track.

“No not really because we know who we are. We practice every day very hard and it’s our time,” said senior running back & slot back Zion Morris.

This Friday the Devils are determined to get back into win column, and especially against their Backyard Brawl rival Smiths Station.

“We’re just focused because it’s a rivalry mainly. We got to win our rivalry games because who wants to lose to Smiths Station their senior year,” said middle linebacker Jaylin Robinson.



You can catch the highlights of the 2020 Backyard Brawl on the PrepZone on the News 3 Nightwatch.