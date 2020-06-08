Northside’s Jacorey Johnson signs with Defiance College

Columbus, Ga. – Saturday was a big day for Northside’s Jacorey Johnson. In addition to the big graduation ceremony his family and friends threw him, he secured his future by signing to continue his academic and athletic career at Defiance College in Ohio. Johnson was a force on the football field and the wrestling mats for the Patriots.

As impressive as he is on the field, what he does off it is remarkable. Johnson is a member of the National Honor Society and accumulated over $200,000 worth of scholarships from various schools across the country. Jacorey is also the founder and CEO of Route 22, a organization that helps feeds and warms the homeless, less fortunate and elderly in our community – something he started at the age of 5.

We congratulate Jacorey and his family, and wish him luck in the future!