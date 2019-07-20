Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather 101 with the First Alert Weather Team
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Watch Live
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
Business
Entertainment
International
National
Education
Health News
DC Bureau
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Sheriff: Valley man stabbed and killed in fight outside Circle W Bar and Grill; suspect in custody
Top Stories
BREAKING: Columbus Police locate missing child who was in stolen vehicle
Phenix City brings back plastic recycling
Storms help to douse the heat
Mission accomplished for United States Military Academy graduate
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
Community
Calendar
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Crime Watch
Community Focus
Community Service
Consumer Alerts
Community Watch
Health Watch
Yard Sales
Sports
Athletes of the Week
Local Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Tournament
SEC Media Days
SEC Sports
Our Kitchen
About Us
Work With Us
Internship Information
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
FCC Children’s Programming
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WRBL TV Schedule
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Health on Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Keep WRBL
Search
Search
Search
One-on-one with world champion Mason Hargrove
Local Sports
Posted:
Jul 20, 2019 / 11:55 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2019 / 11:55 AM EDT
Don't Miss
Gus Malzahn Full SEC Media Days Press Conference
South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Full Press Conference
WEB EXTRA: One-On-One with DJ Jones
Storms help to douse the heat
Columbus reacts to the quadruple murder at Elizabeth Canty Apartments
No decision yet on whether Brandon Jackson will face death penalty in quadruple murder
One month missing: Georgia man’s family, police continue the search for answers
Tweets by wrblnews3