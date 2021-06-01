Over 100 Players Wanted To Be Inaugural Chatt-A-Hoots

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – When baseball returns to Historic Golden Park in the summer 30 players will be a part of the inaugural Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots season. While the Chatt-A-Hoots are a brand new organization there was a high demand to play baseball in the Fountain City. The Hoots are a college wood bat league that allows college players to get more practice in a new environment. The players get to sharpen their skills against different competition from around the country which could lead to valuable development. Hoots Head Coach Steve Smith says he and his staff had to go through over 100 applications.

“We had 170, 150 people that submitted to be a part of this, and our roster is 30. So there’s 140, 150 guys that would love to be a part of this. And these guys get the opportunity. So we’re excited that they get an opportunity to play in front of our Columbus fans and we’re hoping that stadium is going to be full every night, and we’re looking forward to that opportunity,” said Coach Smith.

The Chatt-A-Hoots will play their first exhibition at Historic Golden Park on Friday, June 4th.