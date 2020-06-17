Pacelli Vikings Get New Turf

The next time the Pacelli Vikings football team will play at home game it will be on a state of the art turf field. On Wednesday the turf field was being installed on Deimel Field. The multi-purpose turf field will be completely installed by this week.



The company installing the turf has also work for professional teams like the Atlanta Falcons. Athletic Director Corry Black believes this new field will breathe new life in the Vikings athletic program.



“Man you’re getting a first class facility. You’re getting first class turf. You’re getting something that if the pros are playing on it, it’s safe. It’s a blessing. Just to be able to have that calibur of company to come out here to put it in for the kids,” said Black.