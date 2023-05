COLUMBUS (WRBL) – John Thornton has been a standout athlete for the Pacelli Vikings, playing both Basketball and Football. He was a member of the state championship football team from this past school year, the first in school history. He will be looking to keep that same standard of excellence as he begins his college years, as he will be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide.

WRBL caught up with Thornton about his decision, you can see that interview in the video player above.