Columbus, Ga – Several incredible athletes call the Chattahoochee Valley home. From State Champions all the way up to Super Bowl Champions come from this area. In the first weekend of December, a pair of young boxers from Columbus will try to become National Champions.

18-year old Mariah Jones, and 12-year old Kayla Wright will be participating in the 2023 National Championships. Both boxers are also ranked inside the top 5 boxers in the nation. The dynamic ladies have spent years training under “Wright Way Fitness” gym owner, and former professional boxer Darrel Wright. While boxing may not be the most popular choice for young girls, both Jones and Wright explained why the loved the sport so much.



“It excites me like the work ethic and what it teaches you. It’s going to sound crazy but hitting people like having control your opponent without physically grabbing them. And it’s a chess match, so that’s what I like about it,” said Jones.



“It’s a thrill and the excitement for me. It just seems like a sport that fits me,” said Wright.

After coaching boxers for years, Coach Wright believes these two are ready to make an impact at this big of a stage.



“This is the biggest tournament that both of them have gone through. So it means a lot. They’ve worked hard for it. They’ve trained hard for it. They’re ready,” said Coach Wright.



The US National Championship Tournament goes on in Lafayette, Louisiana from December 2nd through December 9th.