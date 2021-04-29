Randy Morris Retires From Northern Little League

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus Little League legendary manager has decided to call it a career. Randy Morris has spent 20 years at Northern Little League but this week he decided to retire. One of his crowning achievements was leading the Northern Little League to the 2006 Little League World Series Championship. Coach Morris will be remembered for all his wins, he wants to be remembered for the impact he had off the field.



“It’s just been a tremendous time for me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. Well I just hope my legacy is to show people that you not only you can help these kids you know learn to play baseball but better citizens for our town and our community. That’s what it’s all about. Not only do I want these kids grow up to better players I want them to be better men,” said Coach Morris.