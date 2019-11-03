River Dragons win their first game at home Saturday night

The Columbus River Dragons scored their first home win of the season by defeating the Elmira Enforcers 4-3 in a shootout.

It was 2-2 midway through the 3rd Period when Columbus’ David Powlowski scored on a breakaway to give the River Dragons a 3-2 lead. Elmira quickly answered with a goal by Hudson Michealis, which tied the game at 3. The game stayed tied through the five-minute overtime period, sending the game to a shootout.

The shootout was scoreless through four rounds. Elmira’s Nathan Skinner and Columbus’ Jay Croop both scored to extend the game to a sixth round. Skinner was stopped by Columbus goaltender Jared Rutledge, and Croop scored the game-winner.