ELLAVILLE (WRBL) – Schley County and Emanuel County Institute hoped to play the first two games of their GHSA 1A-Division II Semifinal series on Tuesday, but the weather had other ideas. Game 1 was delayed to lightning in the area, before being completed early Tuesday evening. Game 2 was suspended due to torrential rains that came through just before 8pm. Both teams will return to Wildcat Park Wednesday afternoon at 1pm to complete Game 2, which Schley County currently leads 3-0 in the top of the 3rd inning. If Schley County wins, the winner-take-all Game 3 would be played afterwards.

You can catch the highlights of Games 1 and 2 in the video player above.