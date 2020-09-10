Scott Miller brings his voice to Brookstone’s “Cougar Live”

For 44 years, Scott Miller has been the soundtrack for the Columbus State Cougars. Now, he’s lending his voice to another set of Cougars.

After CSU’s baseball season was shutdown due to the pandemic, Miller was looking for an opportunity to continue doing what he loved. That opportunity came from former CSU Assistant Basketball Coach and now Brookstone Athletic Director, Jimmy Messer.

It really was an answer to a prayer. I was looking for something to do, and Jimmy (Messer) was in town, knew me. I think a lot of other people at Brookstone knew what I have done, and so the prayer was answered there, to get me out of the house and do some sports again. Scott Miller

For the first time in years, Miller is now calling games under the Friday night lights. Personally for Miller, to be back behind a microphone, it meant a lot.