COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ignite Sports and Entertainment announced on Monday that President and General Manager Scott Brand is leaving the organization.

Brand managed properties including the Columbus River Dragons, Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters. His departure comes nearly two months after Ignore Sports unveiled a new baseball team.

According to Ignite, Brand is moving to a new sports organization that has yet to be announced.

“Within the next couple of days, my new sports home will be announced,” said Brand. “If you know please don’t post anything, let’s allow the new location to release it.”

Although the location is unreleased, Brand mentioned a lack of Waffle House at his new destination.

“Hockey and sports is a small world, so you don’t ever say goodbye. It’s simply ‘see you around the rinks’…” said Brand. “Thank you all very much, and with no Waffle Houses at my next destination, there’s always a chance for me returning south!”

There is no word at this time who will assume Brand’s role.

Despite the transition in leadership, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters will play on. The Sunbelt Baseball League begins with exhibition games on May 27 and 31, then the regular season kicks off June 2.

Season tickets are on sale at GoHoots.com or MonstersBB.com.