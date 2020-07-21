Shaw softball looks to build off of last season

Our News 3 Training Camp Tour headed to the softball diamond and check in with the Lady Raiders of Shaw. They are coming off a season that saw them advance to the Sweet 16 in Class 4A. This year’s team will be led by three seniors: Nylah Snead, Gracie Massengale and Shalyn Black. With GHSA Softball teams now allowed on the field to practice, the Lady Raiders are glad to be back, putting in the work for the upcoming season.

I love it. Us being out here, we’re some special people. So us being out here, we’re one big family and I don’t see anyone but us, but we’re good.

Nylah Snead, Shaw Senior 3rd Baseman

I missed these girls so much. For the past 4 years, these girls have been my life. And it’s so nice to be back out here with them.

Gracie Massengale, Shaw Senior Catcher

We’re blessed to be able to play, and we want to take this opportunity to play our best softball and really make Shaw proud. It means a lot to me to make Shaw proud and keep the tradition going that Debbie Ball started.

Laurie McInroy, Shaw Softball Head Coach

