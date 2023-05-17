SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Smiths Station athletes on signing to continue their careers in college:

  • Blaize Bales – Motlow State Community College Baseball
  • JR Kitchens – Motlow State Community College Baseball
  • Jenna Bruce – Reinhardt University Soccer
  • Savannah Hattaway – Southern Union State Community College Soccer
  • Morgan Ritter – Southern Union State Community College Soccer
  • Connor Ramones – United States Naval Academy Track/Cross Country
  • Taylor Sanders – Troy University Cheerleading

You can hear from each of the signees below.