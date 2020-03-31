SportsVisions continues amidst COVID-19 outbreak

DJ Jones and Dale Williams are the driving force behind SportsVisions, a local media company that focuses on Chattahoochee Valley sports. In the 16 years that they have been is business, SportsVisions has grown to an empire that includes a magazine, shows on radio and TV, as well as an events company. With all of these entities wrapped around sports, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the two Columbus natives to get creative with their shows.

I think we have a well rounded opportunity of experience. And that’s what we can reflect on in the days where there’s no games and there’s no X’s and O’s, we can talk about our life, and our journey. Everybody can relate to when they first started playing and everybody can relate to when they played in high school. But we can go beyond that and talk about our pro experiences and our college experiences. DJ Jones

Despite the many postponements in the sports world, including the SportsVisions Female Athlete Awards (now June 11th), DJ believes that sports will be back when the time is right.