Staying Sharp In A Coronavirus Off Season

2018 National Arena League MVP Mason Espinosa is back with the Columbus Lions after a one year stint in the Arena Football League. However, the coronavirus outbreak is an audible he couldn’t have prepared for. He can’t practice with teammates and he can’t practice on his homefield. Luckily there’s plenty of talent here in the Valley. Espinosa’s unique off season training partners are now: newly drafted New York Giants Linebacker Tae Crowder, former Georgia Tech Quarterback TaQuan Marshall, along with Wide Recievers Kobe Hudson of Auburn and Talique Williams of Georgia State.



“They’re a fun crew to be around. You can tell they have great camaraderie with each other, they’re friends off the field obviously. It’s just a blast working with like minded professionals. You know, they’re young, they still got their legs and they’re out here just working as hard as they can,” said Espinosa



Players like former Troup County quarterback Kobe Hudson, who are committed to Auburn, are supposed to be in spring camp. That option is closed now but having an opportunity to workout with childhood friends who’ve played on the highest level is invaluable.



“It’s just really good, you know I grew up with all them, and we all played rec ball in the same league. It’s good to come out here and get some competition with the older guys and you know TaQuan knows a lot about college football, so does Tae and D-Rock and Tailique growing up with me. Just trying to follow in good footsteps,” said Auburn commit Hudson.



Espinosa knows that the time he’s spending right now puts him in better shape for the challenges that lie ahead in a NAL. He says the league will be flooded with talent since the AFL closed their doors.



“I couldn’t be more excited honestly. After the unfortunate demise of the Arena Football League, now there’s all this talent out there of veteran, veteran football players. Guys who have been playing Arena Football between 5 and 10 years. And that’s just going to make the whole league just better honestly. The competition every week is just going to be a battle,” said Espinosa.



This wasn’t his original game plan for the season, but this off season lights up his enthusiasm.

“It feels like Christmas, honestly. Just coming out here, on the field with the lines just sweating. It’s what you do it for. And there’s times when you come out here and you’re ‘Man, I’m dragging, you gotta push through it,’ there’s none of those times right now. Because it really feels like everyday you’re able to do this just really feels like a gift,” said Espinosa.