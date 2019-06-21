Tim Walton returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. - We're a little less than four months from the puck drop on the inaugural season of the Columbus River Dragons in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, but the structure of the team is starting to take shape. On Friday, the team announced its coaching staff for the upcoming season: assistant coaches Gary Gill and Jerome Bechard and player/assistant Jay Croop.

Gill is a coaching veteran making his second trip to the FPHL after coaching the Rome Frenzy during the league's first season. He's also coached teams in the East Coast Hockey League, Canadian Hockey League and Western States Hockey League in his career. His most recent coaching stint was in Oklahoma City with a team that he also owns.