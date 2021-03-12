Trade Daily Necessities For Autographs

On Saturday a group of athletes will give out their autographs for a different kind of fee. Impact RX, a local high performance gym, will host a Daily Necessities Drive. Fans can give items like deodorant, diapers and other hygene products for an autograph. These items will be given to low income families with a partnership of various non-profits.

Jonathan Karastury, Impact RX Youth Director, says this event perfectly ties in his faith and love of sports perfectly.

“I’m consistently blown away. God continues to blow me away with everything that he’s doing. I truly believe that the popularity and platform of sports if we utalize it correctly can glorify God, for the good of him and the good people well in our community,” said Karastury.

The athletes participating in this year’s drive will be the following:

Brandon Barnes – Russell County High School Alumni & Oakland Raiders Tight End

TaQuon Marshall – Harris County Alumni & Georgia Tech record holder

Walter Palmore – Hardaway High School Alumni & current Dallas Cowboys Lineman

Ucambre Williams – Central High School Alumni & Calgary Stampeders Offensive Lineman

Gabe Wright – Carver High School Alumni & current Jaguars Defensive Lineman

The Daily Necessities Drive will happen at 3406 6th Avenue in Columbus, Ga. The event will happen on March 13th between 10:00 am – Noon. If you have more questions contact Coach Karastury at 706-442-4503.