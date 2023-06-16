THOMASTON (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley has long been home to incredible athletes who have gone on to great success professionally. Upson-Lee’s Travon Walker is no exception.

It was a packed house Friday at Matthews Field in Thomaston, as the former Georgia Bulldog hosted his first youth football camp at his alma mater. Walker was the #1 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft, after he was a part of the National Championship team at Georgia. As he heads into his 2nd season as a pro, the opportunity to give back to his hometown was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. You can here from him in the video player above.