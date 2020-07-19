Trio Of Vikings Sign Soccer Scholarships

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three Pacelli soccer players will have a chance to play soccer at the next level. It’s an incredible achievement to play college sports and it’s pretty incredible to see these players secured their opportunity by just playing four regular season games.
Ben Kempffer will take his goal keeper talents to the University of North Georgia.
Isaias Zamudio-Facio is heading to Point University.
Braydon Wood will play at the University of Montevallo.
Even though their season ended early all the Vikings really appreicated celebrating this day with family and friends.
“I always wanted to sign. Graduation is nice and everything but you put all the work on the field you want to sign. I appreciate Pacelli and Coach Black and everything for giving me the opportunity to do this especially with my two teammates it’s a great feelings,” said Wood.
“This is something that’s going to live with me forever. Especially having friends next to me that I’ve known forever and will know forever it’s just something that I will never forget,” said Facio
“It was a dream come true. These guys are like my brothers. We’ve been together all 9 years we’ve been playing club soccer,” said Kempffer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 96° 75°

Monday

97° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 74°

Wednesday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 95° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 95° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

95°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories