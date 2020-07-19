Trio Of Vikings Sign Soccer Scholarships

The Northside Lady Patriots are finally back on their softball field. While things felt somewhat normal the team realized they have a lot of work to do. Many of the players keep their game sharp because they also play in summer league softball. However with the COVID-19 outbreak many of Lady Pats are coming off months of not playing any ball.

"It's going to be difficult just trying to catch up. Usually these girls play a lot of travel ball and they haven't been able to so it's almost like starting over a new season for us. Just getting them ready from a hitting stand point, pitching stand point, and throwing stand point," said Northside Head Coach Brandon Jenkins."I'm typically playing like every weekend like every week and it was different but I learned to kind of get used to it," said sophomore Savanna Bedell.