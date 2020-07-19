Trio Of Vikings Sign Soccer Scholarships

Three Pacelli soccer players will have a chance to play soccer at the next level. It’s an incredible achievement to play college sports and it’s pretty incredible to see these players secured their opportunity by just playing four regular season games.
Ben Kempffer will take his goal keeper talents to the University of North Georgia.
Isaias Zamudio-Facio is heading to Point University.
Braydon Wood will play at the University of Montevallo.
Even though their season ended early all the Vikings really appreicated celebrating this day with family and friends.
“I always wanted to sign. Graduation is nice and everything but you put all the work on the field you want to sign. I appreciate Pacelli and Coach Black and everything for giving me the opportunity to do this especially with my two teammates it’s a great feelings,” said Wood.
“This is something that’s going to live with me forever. Especially having friends next to me that I’ve known forever and will know forever it’s just something that I will never forget,” said Facio
“It was a dream come true. These guys are like my brothers. We’ve been together all 9 years we’ve been playing club soccer,” said Kempffer.
