WRBL Senior Night: Jordan Baseball

Our WRBL Senior Night series continues with a look at the Jordan Red Jacket Baseball team. The Red Jackets had three seniors on their squad, Center Fielder Colby Dehart who’s heading to Georgia Southern, Shortstop Wyatt Garver and Utility Man Alex Serra. These three players also served as Pitchers on the Jordan roster and played integral roles on the team in their four seasons on the diamond. Head Coach Tony Dimitri says that having three veteran players on the field like this was huge for his team.
So when you have a center fielder, a shortstop and a utility guy that are seniors, that can rotate, can pitch a little bit and do certain things like that, it means a lot. Especially when you have to pull a kid and put him on the mound, then you have to replace them with someone in the field, and like I said, they do a really good job with leadership, that’s the biggest quality this group had.Tony Dimitri, Jordan Head Baseball Coach